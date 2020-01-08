Centre should make plan for protection of Indians in West Asia: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the the Centre should make a plan to protect Indians working in West Asian countries in the wake of escalating tensions between the USA and Iran.

"A large number of Indians, including people from Rajasthan, are working in West Asia. The situation is becoming tense there. The Centre should prepare a plan for the safety of our people keeping in mind the escalating tensions," Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot said there should be an effective plan for the safe return of the Indians in West Asia, if the situation worsens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

