PM Modi unlikely to inaugurate the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. ...
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board NTSB is monitoring developments surrounding the crash on Wednesday of a Boeing 737 shortly after take-off from Tehran that killed all 176 people on board.NTSB could seek to participate in the Ir...
Sydney, Jan 8 AFP World number one Rafael Nadal steered Spain into the ATP Cup quarter-finals Wednesday despite an uncharacteristically error-ridden performance, with Argentina also powering through. After six days of round robin play at th...
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all states and Union territories to submit reports on steps taken by them to develop the infrastructure for forensic science laboratories to ensure speedy investigation in sexual harassment cases invo...
A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.Debris and smouldering engine parts from the Boeing 737, which carrier Ukraine International Airlines sai...