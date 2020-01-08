Rajasthan police nab key accused in gangster Papla escape case

Months after notorious gangster Papla Gurjar was freed from police custody in Rajasthan's Alwar district in a dramatic manner, police on Wednesday nabbed the key accused who had planned the daring escape. Around 10-15 accomplices of Papla had barged into the Behror police station on September 6, firing indiscriminately and freeing Papla, who is still untraceable.

Over 40 rounds were fired during the daring escape. Police said Dharamveer Gurjar (27), carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested from Mahendragarh of Haryana.

Dharamveer had fired from an AK-56 assault rifle and played a key role in the escape of Papla Gurjar, ADG (ATS & SOG) Anil Paliwal said. Papla, alias Vikram Gurjar, was nabbed with a Scorpio vehicle and Rs 31.90 lakh in cash by the Behror police.

Paliwal said the Special Operations Group has arrested 24 accused in the case so far. Thirteen of them carried reward, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.