Navy man arrested for thrashing bakery staff

A navy man has been arrested for allegedly beating up the owner of a bakery and his neighbour, and vandalising the shop with his colleagues here, Director General of Andaman & Nicobar police Dependra Pathak said on Wednesday. A group of navy personnel thrashed the staff of a bakery over some "minor issue" on Tuesday night and vandalised the shop.

After getting a call on police helpline number 100, police reached the spot in Gara Charma area in South Andaman district and arrested the navy personnel, who had triggered the scuffle, he said. Pathak told PTI that necessary action was taken against the navy man after due consultation with the Military Police establishment in the Andamans.

An FIR has been registered and investigation has begun, he said. Pathak said naval authorities have been informed about the conduct of other personnel involved in the fracas for "appropriate action".

The arrested navy man was remanded in judicial custody by a Port Blair court after he was produced before it on Wednesday. The DGP said a neighbour of the bakery owner also got injured in the fight and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The man is a former employee of the bakery, he said.

