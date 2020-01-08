Cops record statement of woman who held 'Free Kashmir' poster

Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of the woman against whom a case has been registered for holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest against the JNU violence at the Gateway of India here, an official said. The woman, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, who is a poet and a script writer, was called to the Colaba Police Station, where her statement was recorded by a woman police officer in front of Sangramsinh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), the official said.

Mirza, who was accompanied by her lawyer, was allowed to go after her statement was recorded in the evening, he said. The proceeding was also video recorded, the official said, adding the placards, banners and posters used during the protest, were also brought to the police station.

Mirza, however, did not speak to the waiting media. She had displayed the 'Free Kashmir' placard during a demonstration held on Monday to denounce the violence at Delhi's JNU at the Gateway of India.

Though she had later apologised for her act, the Colaba police had on Tuesday booked her under IPC section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). PTI DC NP RSY RSY.

