Thane mayor orders to crack down on quacks

Following reports that several patients have died in the city due to doctors' negligence, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday ordered the civic administration to set up a committee and take strict action against quacks. The civic health department has asked officials concerned to form a committee and take action against such doctors after due inquiry, Mhaske told reporters here.

The committee will be headed by additional municipal commissioner Rajendra Ahivar and include health officials, a legal advisor and a representative of the IMA, he said. At an emergency meeting held with senior civic officials, Mhaske said the Thane Municipal Corporation has been receiving complaints that the patients have lost their lives due to doctors' negligence.

The mayor asked the health department to survey such doctors in slum colonies and initiate actions against them if they have not complied with regulations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.