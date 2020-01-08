CMs of 5 Naxal-hit states likely to meet in C'garh on Jan 28

A meeting of chief ministers of five Naxal-affected states is likely to be held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on January 28 to chalk out a strategy to combat the menace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take part in the meeting.

"To discuss the anti-Maoist strategy, a high-level meeting is expected to be held on January 28, wherein chief ministers of five states will take part," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here on Wednesday. "Union home minister is also expected to take part in the meeting," he said.

Baghel claimed that the Naxal incidents have dropped significantly in the state in the last one year. "Incidents of Maoist violence have declined by 40 per ent in the state. While there was a 50 per cent reduction in civilian deaths and 60 per cent decrease in loss of security personnel in Maoist violence. The parameters have improved. We want to achieve more success in this," he said.

The three-pronged strategy of the state government to tackle the menace is "trust, development and security", he added. The state, particularly the Bastar region, has been struggling with the menace of Naxalism since past three decades..

