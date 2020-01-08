Assam Rifles troops seize smuggled areca nut valued at over Rs 6 Cr in Nagaland

Troops of the Assam Rifles seized smuggled areca nut, valued at over Rs 6 crore, at a mobile vehicle checkpost near Ghaspani in Dimapur district of Nagaland, PRO, Defence Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said here on Wednesday. Based on a specific input received on January 5, the troops searched nine trucks travelling from Kohima to Dimapur at the checkpost, he said.

During the spot checking of the vehicles, 3,511 bags of areca nut (betel nut), valued at Rs 6.05 crore, were recovered, Sharma said, adding that 18 persons accompanying the trucks were also apprehended. The seized items and the apprehended persons were handed over to the Medziphema police for further investigations, he said.

