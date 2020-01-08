Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Rifles troops seize smuggled areca nut valued at over Rs 6 Cr in Nagaland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:45 IST
Assam Rifles troops seize smuggled areca nut valued at over Rs 6 Cr in Nagaland
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@defencenewsclu1)

Troops of the Assam Rifles seized smuggled areca nut, valued at over Rs 6 crore, at a mobile vehicle checkpost near Ghaspani in Dimapur district of Nagaland, PRO, Defence Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said here on Wednesday. Based on a specific input received on January 5, the troops searched nine trucks travelling from Kohima to Dimapur at the checkpost, he said.

During the spot checking of the vehicles, 3,511 bags of areca nut (betel nut), valued at Rs 6.05 crore, were recovered, Sharma said, adding that 18 persons accompanying the trucks were also apprehended. The seized items and the apprehended persons were handed over to the Medziphema police for further investigations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday while asserting that his country wants peace n...

Tigress, her 3 cubs found dead in Goa in 4 days; three held

Carcasses of a tigress and her cub were recovered from Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goas Sattari taluka on Wednesday, days after her two other cubs were found dead nearby, prompting the Centre to constitute a two-member committee to ascer...

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur Nagpur, Jan 8 PTIThe Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday secured 40 out of the 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur, dislodging the ruling BJP from the district council. The Congres...

UPDATE 2-U.S. billion-dollar weather disasters doubled in last decade-report

The number of billion-dollar climate- and weather-related disasters in the United States more than doubled in the last decade, with costs soaring above 800 billion, according to a U.S. government report released on Wednesday.The National Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020