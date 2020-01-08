BJP MLA Raja Singh calls for boycot of 'Chhapaak' movie

Slamming Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University,BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Wednesday joined the chorus for boycotting her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. She stood with the same JNU people who allegedly attack jawans and police and she should have at least discussed the matter (before visiting JNU), he said.

She met those people in JNU who raise slogans against the country it is the same JNU where slogans were raised against Veer Savarkar. It is the same JNU people who indulged in evil campaign against Indian Army, with whom you stood, Singh said in a video message on Wednesday night. Referring to her upcoming movie Chhapaak, he claimed at least the name of the acid attacker in the film, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, could have been used factually.

Singh, known for his hardline Hindutva views, claimed it was a conspiracy to defame Hindus. I would like to tell all my brothers of India, boycott this movie, boycott Deepika...," he added.

Earlier in the day, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and others asked people to boycott "Chhapaak" for Deepika's support to the "tukde-tukde gang". PTI SJR VS VS.

