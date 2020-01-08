Two held for Seelampur violence

Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence during an anti-CAA protest in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area last month, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shehzad (23), a resident of Seelampur, and Noor Mohammad (19), a resident of Gautampuri, they said.

Both the accused were seen pelting stones on police personnel in CCTV footage of the violence, the police said. Shehzad is a notorious history-sheeter of Seelampur area and was previously involved in many criminal cases, a senior police officer said.

Mohammad, who was arrested on Wednesday, has no criminal record. Videos and photos of the violence have been recovered from his mobile phone, the officer said. Earlier, at least 14 people were arrested in connection with the violent protests on December 17 in Seelampur against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Over 20 people were injured in the violence as protesters clashed with policemen, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

