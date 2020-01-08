CPI-M accuses Centre of political revenge on Kerala over flood relief

The CPI (M) has accused the Centre of taking "political revenge" on Kerala by not providing flood relief and asking for cash for rice supplied in camps during the flood. A statement issued here on Wednesday by CPI (M) State Secretariat accused the Centre of "ignoring" Kerala that was devastated during the floods and said it had allotted funds to seven other flood-affected states.

"Kerala has asked for Rs 2100 crore as Centre's aid. But the meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, unilaterally decided not to give aid to Kerala. For the free rice of 89,540 tonnes supplied during the 2018 flood in camps, Rs 205.81 crore has been demanded by the centre. The FCI manager has sent a letter stating that it is of utmost importance," the party said. CPI(M) further alleged that "the central government has tried to destroy the state by not giving GST share, not raising the debt ceiling and trying to stop foreign funding to Kerala."

"This is due to the fact that people of Kerala are unanimously opposing the extreme communal and anti-people policies adopted by the central government. The central government, which is undermining the country's secularism, is seeking to abolish the federal system. There has to be a strong protest and a united struggle against these measures against Kerala," it said. A high-level committee of Home Ministry had on Monday approved additional central assistance of Rs 5908 crore to seven states from NDRF which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudbursts during the monsoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

