Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds join candle march in walled city

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 00:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 00:47 IST
Hundreds join candle march in walled city

Hundreds of people sat in front of the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Wednesday with candles and posters to protest against the amended citizenship law, NRC and the National Population Register. Residents, mostly from all parts of Old Delhi -- Lal Kuan, Gali Kasim, Bhuja Pandi and Ajmeri Gate -- participated in the protest, where they also expressed solidarity with the students of the JNU and the Jamia Millia Islamia.

Children were also part of the candle march that started from Lal Kuan, passed through Chawri Bazaar and ended at Gate No. 1 of the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi where the crowd sat on the stairs of the mosque and shouted slogans. On the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Zeena Junaid (39) said they have their documents with them, but wondered what about those who do not documents.

"Where will our brothers and sisters from Sikh, Muslim, Hindu and other communities go if they fail to submit their documents?" she asked. Seeda, also a resident of Lal Kuan, said why there had been no action against any culprit involved in assaulting students on campus.

Seeda alleged that the present government was not only attacking students, but were also creating communal disharmony in the country. The protesters said they would not be sharing any details with the officials who would visit to verify their documents regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

"Boycott CAA" and "Can't protect students in your own country and want to protect minorities of other countries" were among some of the posters held by the protesters. They also held banners mentioning the Preamble. The protesters also questioned why no arrests had been made yet in connection with mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"There is an atmosphere of fear in the country under this government. No one can speak or share their views on the decisions taken by the government. We are not safe in our own country," said a student who did not wished to be named. Iram, an MA student of Jamia Milla Islamia said she fears going to campus after her university students were attacked by the police last month.

"I was not part of the protest when police barged in my campus but following the incident, I also joined the peaceful protest which was organised post the violence that unfolded in our university," she said. A student of Delhi university, who did not wished to be named, said: "Instead of providing us employment opportunities and a safe campus to pursue our dreams, government is sending their goons and assaulting students. Are they shaping our future or destroying it?"

The symbolic protest concluded with a national anthem. PTI AMP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

The man convicted of murder as the triggerman in the fatal 2010 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed the ill-fated federal gun-running sting operation dubbed Fast and Furious was sentenced on Wednesday to life in pr...

UK's Buckingham Palace says it "understands" Harry and Meghan's move

Queen Elizabeths Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.We understand their desire to take a differen...

Talks over Prince Harry, Meghan's future 'complicated': palace

Discussions over Prince Harry and his wife Meghans shock move to step back as senior members of the royal family are at an early stage and involve complicated issues, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. We understand their desire to take a di...

Pacers G Oladipo targets Jan. 29 season debut

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on Jan. 29 against the visiting Chicago Bulls. The two-time All-Star has not played since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon on Jan. 23, 2019.That could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020