3 cops suspended in UP after video of them thrashing man goes viral

  • Deoria
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:54 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:54 IST
Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered against them after they were seen in a video brutally beating a man allegedly involved in a mobile theft case in Deoria, a senior police official said on Thursday. The man, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a complaint he stole a mobile phone. Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally.

An unidentified man made a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media. Taking note of the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Based on his report, three constables — Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav — were suspended, the SP said.

"Beating anyone is not acceptable. An FIR is also being registered against the constables," he said.

