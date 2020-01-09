Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:05 IST
Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion and attempt to kill, has been arrested by Mumbai Police's anti- extortion cell, a top official said on Thursday. Lakdawala, 50, was detained at Patna by the anti- extortion cell with the help of Bihar Police on Wednesday. He was then brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest late Wednesday night, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve told reporters here.

Once a close aid of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Lakdawala was wanted in at least 27 cases in Maharashtra, including 25 in Mumbai, he said, adding that as of now 80 people have come forward with complaints against him. After being arrested, Lakdawala was produced in a Mumbai court which remanded him in police custody till January 21, the official said.

"He was wanted in various cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases. All these cases will be investigated concurrently," he said. In May 2004, Lakdawala was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice was earlier issued against him.

On the operation to nab Lakdawala, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Saxena said their efforts to nab the fugitive gangster were on since the last six months and the city police force was working closely with central agencies. "Our efforts gained momentum after the arrest of Lakdawala's daughter Shifa Shahid Shaikh at the Mumbai International Airport on December 28 while she was travelling to Nepal on a fake passport," he said.

Shaikh was travelling with a passport in the name of Soniya Manish Advani, he said. During her interrogation, police got some important information aboutLakdawala's movements following which he was nabbed at Jakkanpur village in Patna, he said.

Lakdawala has been arrested on a complaint filed with the anti-extortion cell by a businessman from Khar in Mumbai. His daughter has also been arrested in the same case, the official said.

After splitting with fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, Lakdawala started operating with gangster Chhota Rajan. He, however, parted ways with Rajan in 2008 and started running his operations independently, Saxena said. "We have information that he stayed in Canada, Malaysia, USA, London and Nepal and we will confirm this information during investigation," he said.

He was operating under various fakes names, passports and travel documents, the official said. "Mumbai Police will examine all those documents," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram Haryana India, Jan 9 ANIPRNewswire Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Niche Player in the Zinnov Zones for ERD 2019 ratings. Zinnov is a global managem...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...

Majority support ban on fishing of endangered species, govt subsidies: Survey

A large majority of seafood consumers across the world, including in India, support a ban on fishing of endangered species altogether, while a majority is also in support of banning government subsidies to fisheries contributing to overfish...

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the worlds biggest tech companies. Locals in coastal Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020