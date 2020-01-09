Eight killed after bus hits van in Rajasthan's Churu

Eight people were killed in Rajasthan's Churu when a van was hit by a bus while overtaking the vehicle in the early hours of Thursday, police said. According to Churu Police, the van was hit by the bus while the driver was overtaking it.

The deceased were residents of Bikaner. Police have informed their families about the accident. Police further held the bus driver responsible for the accident and said that a case will be filed against him and the owner of the bus. (ANI)

