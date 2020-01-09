Home Secy, Delhi Police commissioner scheduled to appear before Parl committee on Jan 13

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on January 13 over rising crimes in Delhi, according to details available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The committee, which is chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, may also quiz both Bhalla and Patnaik on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University where masked men attacked students and teachers and damaged property.

"To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders/organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin issued on agenda of the meeting. Delhi police's role has also came under scanner in aftermath of the violence in JNU, as allegations have been made that the the force was standing at the gate of the campus while the mob attacked students and faculty members.

Bhalla had earlier briefed the panel on the situation in north-eastern region following enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had also briefed the panel on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of the special status.

