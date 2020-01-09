Left Menu
Maha: Tailor held for raping woman client

Maha: Tailor held for raping woman client

A 40-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman for more than two years in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. Ganesh Dubala, a tailor from Dungipada here, has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault to a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police PRO Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

According to the complainant, the abuse began in February 2017, when the accused started frequenting her house for some stitching related matters and raped her, the official said. Dubala threatened the 32-year-old victim of dire consequences if she did not give in to his demands, he said.

The victim recently registered a complaint with the police, following which the Dubala was arrested on Wednesday, he added..

