Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt okays fast-track courts for rape cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:47 IST
Punjab govt okays fast-track courts for rape cases

The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts for speedy trial in rape cases. Three special courts for the adjudication of sexual offences against children and 10 family courts will also be set up in the state.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the state cabinet here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The cabinet approved the setting up of seven fast-track courts to deal with rape cases, with the creation of 70 posts to manage them, an official release said here.

Four of these courts will be set up in Ludhiana and one each in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur. Seven posts of additional and district sessions Judge, along with 63 supporting staff, have been approved by the cabinet, the release said.

The courts, to be set up at an approximate annual expenditure of Rs 3.57 crore, will be implementing provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018. They will bring down the pendency of such cases, thereby facilitating adherence to the two-month timeline for the conclusion of a trial, the release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the creation of 45 posts for setting up three special courts for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at an approximate expenditure of Rs 2.57 crore per year. In addition to the amendment in Section 173 of the CrPc in 2018, requiring the completion of the trial in rape cases within two months, the Supreme Court had desired that state governments should set up exclusive courts for rape cases against children, where the pendency of such case is more than 100.

At present, the pendency of rape cases against children in Ludhiana is 206 and 125 in Jalandhar. Accordingly, the cabinet approved the establishment of two special courts in Ludhiana and one in Jalandhar to exclusively try rape cases against children.

It also approved three posts of additional district judge and an equal number of posts of deputy district attorney, along with 39 supporting staff, for these courts. The cabinet also okayed the setting up of family courts in 10 districts of the state at an approximate annual expenditure of Rs 5.55 crore.

It has approved the creation of 90 posts for these courts, to be headed by a district judge/additional and district sessions judge, along with eight supporting staff members. At present, Punjab has family courts in 12 districts.

The new ones will be set up in the remaining 10 districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthal, Mansa, Roop Nagar, Sangrur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, SAS Nagar and Tarn Taran. Family courts deal with matrimonial issues, including the decree of nullity of marriage, restitution of conjugal rights, dissolution of marriage, property of the parties to the marriage, legitimacy of children and proceedings of maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...

Make generic statements during poll campaigns, don't make specific imputations: HC to Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals bribery related remarks during the Goa Assembly election campaign in 2017 had made specific imputations which were not appropriate and suggested that he make generi...

Talent demand in auto sector rises 8% in Dec

The recruitment scenario may be grim right now but the market is gearing up for a U-turn and there is already a silver lining showing in the automobiles sector, which is actively hiring for the manufacturing, sales and quality control roles...

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant -judicial source

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn, 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020