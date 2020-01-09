DGCA suspends GoAir pilots for landing flight after losing visual reference before touch down

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended GoAir pilots who landed the Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on November 11 even as they lost the "visual reference" 50 feet before touch down, an official said on Thursday.

The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centerline of the runway and consequently, maneuvered the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a "serious" incident.

Therefore, after issuing a show-cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.