Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amravati
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:24 IST
Maha: 500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

Around 500 judges and 50 trained mediation lawyers from 11 districts of Maharshtra's Vidarbha region will take part in a regional conference here on January 11, a release here stated on Thursday. The conference on capacity building and evaluation of mediation activities is being organised by the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority, Chief Mediation Centre and District Legal Services Authority.

According to principal district and sessions judge Urmila S Joshi-Phalke and District Legal Services Authority secretary A G Santanui, the conference has been organised with a view to take forward the idea that "compromise is better than quarrel". The meet will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog.

While Justice S C Dharmadhikari, Justice Ranjit More, Justice R K Deshpande, Justice S B Shukre and Justice Z A Haque will be the chief guests on the occasion. The conference will be held in four sessions guided by senior justices..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Visakhapatnam gearing up to host MILAN 2020

After successfully hosting the International Fleet Review IFR in Feb 2016, Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host another International Naval event MILAN in March 2020. With about two months to the mega event, the preparations were reviewed at...

EIB supports new fleet of 40 electric trains for Naples network in Italy

A new fleet of 40 electric trains for the railway network serving Naples and the province of Naples, the so-called Circumvesuviana, to help significantly relieve traffic congestion and considerably reduce pollution in the entire area. That ...

Mandeep Singh looking forward to making a winning start in 2020

Ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League season, Indias Mandeep Singh said he is looking forward to making a winning start in 2020. India will take on the Netherlands in their first leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar on January 1...

Indian media house, Little Letters Linked, grabs attention of many youngsters

New Delhi India, Jan 9 ANIDigpu We all have scribbled down a few lines of poetry sitting on the last bench at some point in our life, right Now, what if we tell you that this passion and hobby can get a platform outside your regular school ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020