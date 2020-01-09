7 held for violence in Bengal's Malda during trade union

Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with violence and clashes that broke out in Sujapur area of West Bengal's Malda district during a countrywide trade union strike, police said on Thursday. Five police personnel were injured and six vehicles of the force were set ablaze in Sujapur on Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, adding two private cars were also vandalised.

"There are reports that the mob had lobbed crude bombs at the police personnel besides pelting them with stones and glass bottles. The force had to resort to firing rubber bullets and bursting of tear gas shells to restore law and order," Rajoria said. Speaking on reports of people in police uniforms seen vandalising vehicles, the SP said an inquiry has been started and those found guilty will be punished.

Incidents of violence and arson were reported in parts of the state during the trade union strike..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

