Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 6 pm. CAL 8 WB-MAMATA-LD SONIA "Ekla cholo re", says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a divided house Kolkata: "If needed, I will fight alone," a livid Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday in the West Bengal Assembly where she said she will boycott a meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over campus violence and the CAA, exposing the opposition faultlines on the issues.

CAL 11 NL-NPF-LD SUSPEND NPF suspends senior leader and Nagaland's lone RS member for voting in favour of CAB Kohima: Amid a countrywide brouhaha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Nagaland's main opposition party - the Naga People's Front (NPF)- has suspended its secretary general and the state's lone Rajya Sabha member K G Kenye till further orders for voting in favour of the legislation in Parliament. CAL 12 WB-STRIKE-ARRESTS 7 held for violence in Bengal's Malda during trade union strike Malda: Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with violence and clashes that broke out in Sujapur area of West Bengal's Malda district during a countrywide trade union strike, police said on Thursday.

CAL 13 WB-EXPLOSION Massive explosion in Bengal's Naihati as firecrackers go off while being defused Naihati: An enormous mushroom cloud went up several metres high as firecrackers, seized by police, went off while being defused on the banks of Ganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, shattering window panes of houses even on the other bank of the river -- Chinsurah in Hooghly district. CAL 14 WB-SUJAPUR-CID WB CID takes over investigation into Sujapur violence Kolkata: West Bengal CID on Thursday took over the investigation into incidents of violence at Sujapur in Malda district during the nationwide strike by central trade unions.

CAL 15 WB-JDU-BJP JD(U) asks BJP in Bihar to rein in loudmouth leaders Patna: The JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday asked its ally - the BJP - to take action against its leaders who had been speaking on issues already settled by the top brass, thereby violating the "coalition dharma"..

