Kota deaths: People from govt can also ask questions, says Gehlot on criticism by Pilot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:00 IST
Reacting for the first time to the criticism over the death of infants at a Kota hospital by his deputy Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said people from both opposition and the government could ask questions. He stressed it was Pilot's right to raise the issue as he also held the post of the state Congress chief.

"Pilot is the Pradesh Congress Committee president. It is his right to say this about the government. It is not the opposition only, which could ask questions. People from the government could also ask questions," said Gehlot. Pilot, after a visit to Kota's J K Lon Hospital, had told the media that the death of infants was a serious matter and the government could not be spared of its accountability.

"We have to fix accountability. After 13 months of being in government, it may not serve any purpose to keep pointing towards the previous government. We have to face responsibility and consequences. People expect us to deliver," Pilot had said. Talking to the media, Gehlot here at the airport said Pilot should give suggestions and say openly about any lacunaes.

"I have no problem with it as it would ensure good governance," the CM said. He also termed the deaths a conspiracy against the state government and said those who died had come from outside.

"It was a conspiracy against the government. In order to propagate a word on it, media from Delhi was called. It was done on purpose close on the heels of the Nirogi Rajasthan launch," the CM said, adding that only time would tell who were behind it. Referring to the recent violence by a mob at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, Gehlot said the democracy in the country was in danger and there was chaos everywhere.

