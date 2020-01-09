ISIS terrorist arrested in Gujarat
Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a terrorist operating for ISIS module.
Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a terrorist operating for ISIS module. The terrorist has been identified as Zafar Ali. He was arrested from Vadodara's Gorva area.
"He is wanted in Tamil Nadu. From the last 10 to 12 days, he was in Vadodara for spreading ISIS module," Gujarat ATS said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
