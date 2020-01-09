'ISIS sympathiser' wanted by Tamil Nadu police held in Gujarat

An alleged sympathizer of the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), wanted by the Tamil Nadu and Delhi police, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on Thursday, an official statement said here. Jaafar Ali, a resident of the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, was arrested from Gorva area of Vadodara city.

He was allegedly planning to start an ISIS module in Gujarat, the ATS said in a release here. "ATS received input from a sister agency that six men from Tamil Nadu are involved in a sensitive murder case and have fled from their homes. They have gone to other states on a secret mission and were heard talking about doing `Jihad'," the release said.

"The input stated that these wanted men are ISIS sympathizers and highly radicalized. ATS was also asked to do the needful as there was a possibility that these men can be involved in a terror act," it added. Ali was nabbed with the help of technical surveillance and informers, it said.

He was planning to start a module of the ISIS in Gujarat, the ATS claimed. He was also involved in a case being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and will be handed over to them soon, the release added.

