Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the payment of cash equivalent to the quantum of rice for the beneficiaries of free rice scheme is being made as per the directions of the Central government. In her whatsapp message, Bedi said there were several advantages of remittance of cash to bank accounts of beneficiaries of the scheme.

A difference of opinion emerged between Bedi and the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the modality of implementation of free rice scheme. While the Chief Minister kept insisting that beneficiaries of the scheme should be supplied only rice not the cash equivalent of the quantum of rice, the Lieutenant Governor opposed it saying payment of cash should be adopted.

The matter was referred to the Union Home Ministry in July and the Home Ministry approved of the stand of the Lt Governor and directed payment to beneficiaries through bank accounts. Bedi said all the families benefiting from the free rice scheme were now receiving cash under the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system and were now having 'a choice to buy rice from the open market at the time when he or she needs the rice and also the quality and quantity the consumer wants.' The former IPS officer said the money was also going directly to the beneficiaries` accounts without any leakage.

"Every month, crores of rupees are being saved because of direct transfer of money," she maintained. Referring to the issue over appointment of State Election Commissioner, Bedi said it was another matter wherein the direction of the Home Ministry to select the SEC through a selection committee was being followed.

She said her office worked only for the welfare of all the people ensuring accountability in its functioning..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.