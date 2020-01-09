Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDB to meet soon to finalise stand on Sabarimala issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pathanam
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:59 IST
TDB to meet soon to finalise stand on Sabarimala issue

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, on Thursday said it will meet soon and take a stand necessary to protect the beliefs and faith related to the hilltop shrine. The statement comes even as a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is all set to hear from January 13, the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the shrine along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

TDB president N Vasu told reporters that the Board does not intend to make the shrine a place of violence. "We will consider the interests of the devotees, the legal issues with regard to the Sabarimala verdict, and the present situation of the shrine.

We want the prevailing peace and harmony of the shrine to continue," Vasu said. Meanwhile, State Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said the Left government will reiterate its earlier stand on Sabarimala in the Supreme Court that the decision on women's entry be taken after seeking the opinion of an expert panel on religion.

He said the state government has expressed the same stand in the affidavits filed in 2007 and 2016 and will repeat it, if needed. "On Sabarimala, the state always had one stand. It was mentioned in the 2007 affidavit itself. We have repeated the same in 2016 affidavit. If needed, we will reiterate the same in the Supreme Court.

We have said that since that matter was related to the rituals and traditions, the decision on women's entry should be decided after considering the opinion of a panel consisting of experts in Hindu religion," Surendran said. The top court had, on January 6, issued a notice informing listing of petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgment allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the hill temple.

On November 14, 2019, a five-judge constitution bench in a 3:2 majority verdict had referred to a larger 7-judge bench, the pleas seeking review of its 2018 judgment. It had however said the debate about the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

The apex court said such restrictions are there with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and 'dargah' and Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, being barred from the holy fire place of an Agyari. The bench said that it was time for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to do "substantial and complete justice." PTI RRT BN BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel to host ABC's upcoming season of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to be the new host of the upcoming season of ABCs evergreen Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The quiz show will be back on April 8 for a special series of episodes, commemorating its ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION LGD21 SC-2ND LD CAA Country going through difficult times, says SC refusing to entertain plea on CAA calls for peaceNew Delhi The country is going through difficult times and there is so much vio...

Maharashtra's 2019-20 fiscal deficit seen at Rs 90,000 crore

Maharashtra, one of the richest states in the country, is staring at over Rs 90,000-crore fiscal deficit by the end of current fiscal, said an official on Thursday. Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue or income of the go...

Georgia scraps deal on major port project

Georgia has ended an investment agreement with an international consortium for one of the biggest projects in the former Soviet country, the construction of a major deep sea port on the Black Sea coast, its infrastructure minister said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020