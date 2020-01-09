Tamil Nadu Assembly ratifies SC/ST reservation

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday unanimously ratified the extension of quota to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years, a Constitution amendment Bill for which was passed by both houses of Parliament. Leader of the House, O Panneerselvam, moving a resolution for ratification traced his has party-led regimes' work for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and towards their upliftment.

DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan, supporting it, however wondered why the extension (by the Centre) should not be for 25 years in the place of 10 years. The opposition legislator also sought extension of reservation for Anglo-Indians and said the Centre eschewed Muslims as regards the CAA and the Anglo-Indians vis-a-vis quota in legislatures.

Congress MLA S Vijayadharani aslo welcomed the move and urged extension of quota to AngloIndians as well. Nominated Anglo-Indian MLA Nancy Ann Cynthia Francis said hers was a "micro minority community," which had worked for the nation's growth in several sectors be it education, railways and the postal and telegraph.

The community for 70 years held the privilege of being nominated to the Lok Sabha and State assemblies, she said adding "we are going to be deprived of it." Betting on the "beloved Amma's government," she hoped that steps will be taken for getting the privilege extended. Panneerselvam said his party members, alongwith others including Samajwadi Party, BSP, Biju Janata Dal, Janata Dal(U), DMK, AAP, YSRCP, and Left parties had demanded in Rajya Sabha that the government should consider extending reservation to Anglo-Indians.

Also, this has also been taken up with the Centre, which has said it will consider the matter, he said. On December 12, the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha with 163 members voting in favour and none against it and Lok Sabha had adopted two days earlier.

Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020. The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" is set to expire on January 25 as the bill does not extend the facility to the community.

Following the approval of both the Houses of Parliament, the bill has been sent to states for ratification by 50 per cent of the assemblies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.