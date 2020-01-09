Left Menu
Development News Edition

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:21 IST
Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a guided tour. The envoys from 15 nations including from the US began a two-day government-facilitated trip to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The Congress accused the government of "adopting double standards" by organising "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to visit the Union territories.

Besides the US, the group comprised envoys from South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "The objective of the visit is for the envoys to see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal and see first-hand the impact of series of steps taken by the local administration to normalise the situation in recent weeks," he said.

Asked why the envoys from the countries of the European Union declined to be part of the group, he said they wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir in a group, but the government did not extend invite to all. "We wanted the group to be of manageable size. There was a constraint of numbers. We wanted to have broad-based representation covering various geographical regions...On many issues they (European countries) take group position. Invitation wasn't sent to all (EU) member countries," Kumar said.

Diplomatic sources said envoys from several European countries conveyed to the government that they cannot go at such a notice and sought to visit Kashmir without any restrictions. Kumar said the government would look at the possibility of taking more envoys to Jammu and Kashmir depending on the situation there.

"This is the beginning. From the experience we gain from this visit and and if there is a progressive normalisation of the situation, we can have more such programmes," he said. The MEA spokesperson also rejected criticism that the visit is a "guided tour".

The envoys visited Srinagar on Thursday and they will be in Jammu on Friday. Kumar said the programme for the trip was drawn up keeping in mind the threat posed by terrorism and taking adequate precautions for security.

"Since their arrival today morning, the group had a series of meetings. The first meeting was with the security officials to understand the challenges of maintain security, including threat of terrorism in the union territory," he said. "This was followed by an interaction with civil society from all walks of life and from all over J and K. The group also interacted with the local media as well as a group of political leaders," Kumar added.

He said the visit was organised following requests from some envoys based in Delhi. "Our consistent position has been that any visit to the Union Territory of J and K by foreign dignitaries will be based on assessment by local administration on the prevailing security situation," Kumar said.

Asked about political leaders who met the group, he said the visit by the envoys to Kashmir is not yet over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from...

African LGBT+ refugees plead U.N. for safe shelter after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of African LGBT refugees in northwestern Kenyas sprawling Kakuma refugee camp pleaded on Thursday with the United Nations to relocate them to a safer place, saying they had s...

5 held for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Nand Nagari

Five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Nand Nagari area of Delhi during protests against amended Citizenship Act last month, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aashqin 38, Sharukh ...

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw military exercises from a naval vessel in the Black Sea near Crimea, including the test launch of a hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missile, the Kremlin said.A pair of MiG-31K interceptor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020