JNU VC should be sacked: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor over violence at the campus on Sunday last, saying he should be sacked. Yechury, who joined protest being held by students at Mandi House here demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor, said, " We are here to show unity. Those who are teachers today in JNU used to study with us."

Stressing that the students were fighting from last 75 days, he said, " If no results come out of discussions, then your fight must continue. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with you." "What is the demand? It is being said that VC will have to resign. This VC will have to be sacked by this government. He cannot run away with dignity by resigning," he added.

Referring to the violence which took place in JNU on Sunday, Yechury said, " For three hours goons were let to indulge in hooliganism inside the campus and police was not called. That means this VC is a party to this entire hooliganism. He should be sacked." The CPI(M) leader said that violence has not taken place on the campus, not even during the Emergency, and added that the students and teachers will not tolerate violence.

He assured that CPI(M) will stand with students in their fight in the future on the issues of rollback of fee hike and other demands. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.