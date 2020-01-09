Left Menu
Vice-Prez calls for conserving Telugu language,culture

Highlighting the richness of Telugu literature and the suitability of the language for music and others, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday stressed the need to conserve and promote it and its culture. Speaking at Sankranti festival celebrations organised here by Swarna Bharat Trust, which is run by his family members, Naidu said Telugu language was like oxygen for the existence of Telugu race.

"It is the responsibility of every one to promote the language by using it for conversations as much as possible," an official release quoted him as saying. The harvest festival of Sankranti (which falls on January 14, 15 and 16) symbolizes Telugu culture, he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and several other dignitaries attended the event. PTI SJR VS VS.

