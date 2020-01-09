Left Menu
Lokayukta directs CBI to investigate corruption allegations

  • PTI
  • Shillong
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:05 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:05 IST
The Meghalaya Lokayukta chairperson PK Musahary on Thursday sought the assistance of the CBI to investigate allegations of corruption against various government agencies responsible for export to various products from the state. The chairperson sought the assistance of CBI after a resident of the state filed a complaint against the land customs station, police, sales tax department and other departments.

The petitioner in his complaint alleged collusion between unscrupulous businessmen and officers of the various departments had "caused a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore." "It is alleged that some officials on duty at the aforesaid departments demand and take bribe for allowing the loaded trucks without proper papers, even without challans, across the check gates, thereby causing huge revenue loss ....", said order passed by the chairperson on Thursday. The chairperson said that as currently there was no investigation wing of the Lokayukta, he felt it proper for a preliminary investigation to be conducted by the CBI and directed the SP of CBI to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in 15 days.

The Lokayukta also asked the chief secretary to look into the matter and take appropriate remedial steps with a report to be submitted on the remedies taken up within 15 days..

