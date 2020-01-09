Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT relaxes eligibility conditions for filing of I-T return Form-1, Form-4 for 2020-21

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted relaxation in eligibility conditions for filing of Income-tax Return Form-1 (Sahaj) and Form-4 (Sugam) for Assessment Year 2020-21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:17 IST
CBDT relaxes eligibility conditions for filing of I-T return Form-1, Form-4 for 2020-21
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted relaxation in eligibility conditions for filing of Income-tax Return Form-1 (Sahaj) and Form-4 (Sugam) for Assessment Year 2020-21. "The taxpayers with jointly owned property have expressed concern that they will now need to file a detailed ITR Form instead of a simple ITR-1 and ITR-4. Similarly, persons who are required to file return as per the seventh proviso to section 139(1) of the Act, and are otherwise eligible to file ITR-1, have also expressed concern that they will not be able to opt for a simpler ITR-1 Form," an official release of CBDT said.

"The matter has been examined and it has been decided to allow a person, who jointly owns a single house property, to file his/her return of income in ITR-1 or ITR-4 Form, as may be applicable, if he/she meets the other conditions. It has also been decided to allow a person, who is required to file a return due to fulfilment of one or more conditions specified in the seventh proviso to section 139(1) of the Act, to file his/her return in ITR-1 Form," it said. In the earlier notification, the eligibility conditions for filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4 Forms were modified with an intent to keep these forms short and simple with a bare minimum number of Schedules.

But concerns were raised that the changes are likely to cause hardship in the case of individual taxpayers. According to an official release, in order to ensure that the e-filing utility for filing of return for assessment year (A.Y) 2020-21 is available as on April 1, 2020, the Income-tax Return (ITR) Forms ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) for the A.Y 2020-21 were notified vide notification dated January 3, 2020.

"In the notified returns, the eligibility conditions for filing of ITR-1 & ITR- with 4 Forms were modified an intent to keep these forms short and simple with bare minimum number of Schedules," read the release. "Therefore, a person who owns a property in joint ownership was not made eligible to file the ITR-1 or ITR-4 Forms. For the same reason, a person who is otherwise not required to file return but is required to file return due to fulfilment of one or more conditions in the seventh proviso to section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), was also not made eligible to file ITR-1 Form," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect AFP RUPRUP...

Pelosi says House likely to send Trump impeachment articles 'soon'

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate probably soon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.We should move smartly and strategical...

Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.Somebody could have made a mistake, Trump...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale records, oil dips, as investors hail easing of Mideast tensions

Crude prices slid and equity markets around the world set new highs on Thursday as investors took on greater risk in a relief rally after the United States and Iran moved to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East.Gold prices retreate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020