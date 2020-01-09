JK DGP reviews security scenario in Kulgam, Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh reviewed the law and order situation in south Kashmir on Thursday and directed officers to augment the security grids in the Valley. Singh also called for increasing people's participation through interaction with the civil society at different levels.

The Director General of Police (DGP) made the remarks at security review meetings during his visit to the twin police districts of Kulgam and Awantipora in south Kashmir. Appreciating JK Police personnel and other security forces for neutralising terrorists, the DGP directed the officers to strengthen the checkpoints and augment the security grids to enhance security for the citizens of the Valley.

He stressed on redressing the genuine grievances of the people and increasing public outreach by organising more community-based initiatives and programmes. The DGP impressed upon officers that besides measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other security agencies, the police force must focus on tackling crimes against women and weaker sections of the society.

He stressed on curbing the menace of drugs and directed that strict action must be taken against those involved in the drug trade. Singh also stressed on taking strict action against rumour-mongers trying to create panic in the UT.

