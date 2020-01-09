Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah holds meeting with Assam CM, discusses safeguards vis-a-vis CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:00 IST
Amit Shah holds meeting with Assam CM, discusses safeguards vis-a-vis CAA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and is believed to have discussed about the possibilities of giving constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of the state, officials said. The meeting was held amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam.

The Union home minister is said to have discussed about giving constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam as mandated by the 1985 Assam Accord, an official said. However, the details of the two-hour long meeting which was also attended by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were not known immediately.

The meeting bears significance as there has been a growing feeling among the indigenous people of Assam that the newly enacted legislation will hurt their interests -- both politically, culturally as well as socially. There is a possibility of Sonowal making some announcements on welfare of indigenous people during the special assembly session convened next week, another official said.

The Assam Accord provides for detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and living in the state, irrespective of their religion. Clause 6 of the Accord provides for giving Constitutional safeguard to Assamese people.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The protesters in Assam have said that the CAA violates the provisions of Assam Accord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to vote on limiting Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider - and likely pass - a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trumps ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that the killing of a top Iranian comm...

UPDATE 1-Judge refuses to remove himself after Weinstein's lawyers claim bias

Denying he was biased, the judge in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Thursday refused to remove himself from the high-profile case, rejecting an accusation by the former film producers lawyers. I have in no way prejudged this case, Justice J...

Queen calls for urgent solution to Prince Harry crisis: media (AFP) RUPRUP

Queen calls for urgent solution to Prince Harry crisis media AFP RUPRUP...

Iran denies "illogical rumors" about Ukrainian plane being hit by missile - ISNA

The head of Irans of Civil Aviation Organisation on Thursday denied illogical rumours that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran had been hit by a missile, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Scientifically, it is impossibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020