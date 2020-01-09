Seeing smoke coming out of wheels, woman jumps from train

A 22-year-old woman passenger was injured at Wadala station here on Thursday when she jumped from a train after seeing smoke coming out of the wheels, said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official. Twinkle Luthar Bennykadi, resident of Mira Road, jumped on platform number one when the Panvel-bound train was pulling out of the station.

She suffered injury to her legs and her friends took her to the government-run KEM Hospital, said the official. The smoke was coming out of the wheels of the coach due to "brake-binding" or jamming of brakes, he said.

Railway technicians immediately resolved the issue, he added..

