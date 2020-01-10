NC committed to uphold dignity, honour of people of J&K

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday resolved to remain on the forefront for upholding the dignity and honour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It noted with pain and anguish the extension of party chief Farooq Abdulah's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

"National Conference cannot absolve itself of its responsibility and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," a resolution adopted unanimously at a meeting of the senior functionaries at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan stated. It also exhorted the cadre to stand tall in meeting all the challenges and maintaining a close rapport with the masses besides maintaining harmony and tranquility as per the party's cherished agenda of upholding the tenets of democracy, secularism and brotherhood.

It also reinforced its unequivocal commitment to secularism and pledged to further strengthen the bonds between various segments of society in true spirit of its political philosophy of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and Buddhist Itehad. "National Conference will fight against all the attempts of dividing the society on regional and religious basis," the resolution said.

While expressing concern over the recent attempts of opening Jammu and Kashmir government jobs on all India basis and curtailing the 50:50 ratio in the central services to 67:33, the party said apprehensions are haunting the bonafide residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who seek guarantee on jobs and lands. "National Conference, while emphasising on the need to address the burgeoning unemployment problem, resolved to seek and strive for protection to the lands and jobs for the bonafide residents of Jammu and Kashmir."

"It expresses anguish over the recent attempts of squeezing the job opportunities for local educated unemployed by advertising posts in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on All India basis," the resolution said. "It calls for guarantee of the rights of the locals. It urges the Centre to end the ambiguity in this regard, as quite confusing and contradictory statements are emanating from the local BJP leadership, giving impression of having assumed extra-constitutional authority by them," the resolution said.

NC also urged the government to expedite the recruitment process for filling up all the vacant posts in various departments by locals and to initiate special recruitment drives in police and other forces, especially in border, hilly and rural areas. "We also demand continued relaxation in age for civil services exams being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission as per past practice," the resolution added.

The resolution expressed grave concern over continued detention of mainstream political leaders including three former chief ministers and sought their unconditional release. The resolution expressed dismay over the continued communication blockade and demanded restoration of mobile internet across Jammu and Kashmir forthwith.

