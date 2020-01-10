Currency notes burnt in ATM fire in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Around Rs 6 lakh worth currency notes are feared burnt after a fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit in an SBI ATM in a village here, police said. The blaze engulfed the ATM in Datiyana village under Chapar police station limits on Thursday but the extent of damage to the machine and notes lost is yet to be ascertained, according to Rampur police outpost in-charge Ravinder Kasana.

He said the fire brigade rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The manager of the SBI branch in the area Piry Dershi said they had stored cash worth Rs 6 lakh in the ATM while adding that the cause behind the fire appears to be a short circuit in the machine.

