Border road project in Mizoram stalled due to strike

The construction of a cross- border road under the ambitious Kaladan multi modal transit transport project is likely to miss its deadline due to an indefinite strike called by a landowners' association based in south Mizoram, state officials said. The construction of the 87.18 km stretch in the northeastern state under the KMMTT road project is scheduled to be completed by March this year, they said.

The work for the project has come to a standstill from Wednesday, following an indefinite strike by Lawngtlai District Land Owners' Association (LDLOA) over compensation, sources said. According to a resolution adopted at a meeting of the association, a "stay order" was served to the constructing agencies to stop work for the project, LDLOA president H.

Remmawia told PTI. He said the association will set a deadline for the government to pay compensation to at least 331 people, whose land has been damaged due to the construction, failing which the strike will be indefinite till they are paid.

State PWD officials said that more than 81 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Remmawia alleged that state chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, at the direction of the present government, has recently cancelled the detailed project report and proposals for compensation, which were submitted to the Centre by the erstwhile Congress government.

He said the landowners have been waiting for 12 years for compensation amounting to over Rs 50 crore. Launched in 2008 by the erstwhile UPA government as part of its 'Look East' policy, the project was initially scheduled to be completed by 2014 but it was delayed over compensation issues.

The original estimate of building the road in Mizoram under the project was Rs 575.69 crore, which was revised to Rs. 1,011.52 crore, the officials said. On completion, the project will link Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with the western Myanmar town of Paletwa by more than a 110 km-long road..

