Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laws once enacted can't be opposed on streets: Goa Cong leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:31 IST
Laws once enacted can't be opposed on streets: Goa Cong leader

Goa Congress leader and former MP John Fernandes has lambasted his own party for opposing the amended citizenship act, saying laws passed by Parliament should not be challenged on the streets. Fernandes, a former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, on Thursday termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a "good" law which should be accepted by people.

The passage of CAA in Parliament last month triggered protests across the country, including in Goa. The Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the new law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution in their home country.

Fernandes was addressing a gathering here where crucial issues like CAA and scrapping of Article 370, that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were discussed. The former GPCC chief, who held reigns of the party in Goa in 2013, said, When a law is passed by Parliament, no one should be instigated by the opposition to say anything against it on the streets." Commenting on protests around university campus post- CAA, including in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Fernandes said I dont think it is appropriate, what is going on. I know how it started.

"It started at Jamia Millia Islamia, I was a director to that board and I know how it was functioning therefore I resigned from that board, he said without elaborating. Referring to the protests against CAA, the two-time former Rajya Sabha MP said, Can laws be made on the streets? Then it is law of the jungle. These topics are not to be debated (once passed by Parliament).

"CAA is to be accepted by the people of this country because these are good laws." I belong to a particular political party but I have opinion as an individual. We have made mistakes in the last 70 years and why we should continue with the same mistakes? he asked. Talking about Pakistan, which has criticised the Centre over scrapping of Article 370 and CAA, Fernandes said it is not anybodys business to convince Indians on the twin issues.

I dont think it is anybodys business to convince us on Article 370 and CAA. It is not for people across the border to dictate us terms about laws passed by our Parliament, the Congress leader said. When a law is passed by Parliament it has to be accepted. Even if the prime minister is not from my party, I should accept him because he is PM of India, Fernandes said.

CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's top court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown is illegal

Indias Supreme Court said on Friday that an indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was illegal, rebuking the government for the communications lockdown imposed after it withdrew the Muslim majority regions autonomy in August. Indefi...

Iran says Boeing can probe plane crash amid new allegations

Tehran, Jan 10 AP Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media r...

Iran civil aviation chief 'certain' Ukrainian plane not hit by missile.

Iran civil aviation chief certain Ukrainian plane not hit by missile. ...

Zomato raises USD 150 mn from existing investor Ant Financial

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato on Friday said it has raised USD 150 million over Rs 1,065 crore from existing investor Ant Financial as part of a larger funding round. According to a regulatory filing by Info Edg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020