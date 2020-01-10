Agriculture scientist found dead in hotel in UP's Banda

A 65-year-year old agriculture scientist was found dead in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday morning, police said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the scientist has been identified as RB Rai, who was in Banda to participate in a two-day seminar.

"Some empty bottles of alcohol and a couple of glasses were recovered from the room. The room has been sealed. "Rai is a resident of Bareilly and was in Banda to participate in a two-day seminar organised by Bundelkhand Vikas Board beginning on Friday," the Additional SP said.

He said the scientist has been the director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Research Institute in Andaman and Nicobar islands. Dr Pradeep Kumar, posted at the Banda district hospital said the dead body of the scientist was brought by the police.

"He possibly died of an heart attack or due to increase in blood pressure. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination. The family members of the deceased have been informed, and we are waiting for them." PTI CORR NAV TDS TDS

