Dry weather in western region, rain in some parts of eastern UP

Dry weather prevailed over western Uttar Pradesh, while light rain/thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state on Friday. According to the meteorological department, cold day conditions occurred at a few places over western UP and at isolated places over eastern region with severe cold day conditions occurring at isolated places over the state.

Weather is most likely to remain dry while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state on Saturday, according to the department's forecast. Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

On January 12 (Sunday), weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state. Weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP while rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places over the western parts of the state on January 13 (Monday).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.