Army porters sustain injuries after Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Friday violated ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

In the shelling, severe injuries to the Army porters were reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

