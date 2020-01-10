Maha mulls putting Food & Civil Supplies data in public domain

The Maharashtra government is mulling putting in public domain the online data of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, including the list of beneficiaries of various schemes, with a view to curb corruption and irregularities. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said this on Thursday after taking a review of the department.

"The government is contemplating putting the online data of the Food and Civil supplies department in public domain," he said. "Corruption in the department can be curbed and stopped if the entire data, including the list of beneficiaries, is put in the public domain," the minister added.

According to Bhujbal, in order to avoid any misuse of schemes by the people and to maintain transparency, all the information should be put on the website. "This will expose the irregularities like multiple connections or ineligible beneficiaries," Bhujbal said.

The department, which runs various schemes to supply subsidised food, is gearing up to implement the 'Shiv Bhojan', a Rs 10 per meal scheme for the poor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.