Restoration of mobile internet services would help ease situation, hopes NC after SC order on JK

  • Jalpaiguri
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:41 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:41 IST
The National Conference on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the restoration of mobile internet services will help ease the situation in the Union Territory. In a significant ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court said access to the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

The verdict came on a batch of pleas which challenged the curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year. "The observations of the apex court about snapping of internet services indefinitely are significant and the government must take a call to review and restore the connectivity immediately", NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said here.

Rana said the communication clampdown has hugely impacted the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and those engaged in trade, commerce, industry and academics in particular. The curbs have "virtually pushed the peace-loving people of this part of the country to stone-age era with their normal activities coming to halt," he said.

The NC leader expressed hope that the restoration of mobile internet will go a long way in easing out the situation, saying the curbs have taken toll on youths in their pursuit of career advancement as also in the academic odyssey of vast mass of students. The tourism trade has also received a big hit while businesses too have suffered hugely, he said.

The NC provincial president also sought immediate release of all mainstream political leaders, saying this will pave the way for initiation of genuine democratic activities. He said detention of three former chief ministers and scores of senior leaders has created a political vacuum which is needed to be filled in true spirit of India's rich democratic ethos.

Rana also stressed the need for reaching out to the "alienated" people of Jammu and Kashmir in order to assuage their aspirations. "We will continue to remain in the forefront to shoulder our responsibilities and play historic role towards dignified life of the people and for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir", the NC leader said.

