Railway upgradation work underway in Danapur division: Bihar

Work is in progress in Danapur division in Patna for up-gradation of Kiul-Lakhisarai yard remodeling and old mechanical lever frame with state-of-the-art Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) signaling system.

  • ANI
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:28 IST
Danapur railway division . Image Credit: ANI

Work is in progress in the Danapur division in Patna for up-gradation of Kiul-Lakhisarai yard remodeling an old mechanical lever frame with state-of-the-art Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) signaling system. The movement of trains will be controlled from both --Kiul and Lakhisarai stations through the newly installed Central Panel RRI cabin.

The rail bridge on the Kiul River is almost 100 years old. The construction of the dual-line bridge will start soon. The entire project is slated for completion by March 31, 2020. It is to be noted that the number of platforms will be increased from five to eight after completion of the Kiul-Gaya doubling, yard remodeling and construction of the new bridge.

The progress of work on this important project will be monitored continuously through drone cameras by the authorities. Kiul-Lakhisarai is an important station which is on the mainline connecting Howrah and Delhi. It is the only twin station of its kind in the Indian Railways with Kiul at the eastern end, Lakhisarai at the western end and the Kiul River flowing in the middle, from where trains east to Jhajha and Bhagalpur and west to Patna and Barauni trains are operated.

