HC directs TN govt to file counter to orator's FIR quash plea

The Madras High court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Government to file a counter to a plea filed by Tamil orator Nellai Kannanseeking quashing of the FIR registered against him for alleged provocative remarks against the Prime Minister and Home minister. Justice Jagadeesh Chandra posted the case for hearing on January 20,after the government Advocate strongly objected to the petition seeking quashing of the case.

In his plea, Kannan alleged that police filed the FIR without conducting any preliminary investigation as mandated by the Supreme Court. He claimed that the case was entirely misconceived as he was using a colloquial term in his speech and it was not his intention to hurt any community or religious group but only to voice for the aggrieved sections.

Kannan made the alleged remarks at an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 28. He was arrested on January 1 and produced before a court the next day which remanded him to judicial custody for 12 days.

The BJP had lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.PTI SSN BN BN.

