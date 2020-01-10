Chhattisgarh: Two DRG jawans injured in exchange of fire with Naxals

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Sukma-Bijapur border.

Sukma SP Shalabh Sinha said, "Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Sukma Bijapur border."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.