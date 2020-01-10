Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student falls off hostel building while talking on phone, dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jabalpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:11 IST
Student falls off hostel building while talking on phone, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A third-year B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing (IITDM) Jabalpur died on Friday after falling off the hostel building while talking on a mobile phone a day earlier, Madhya Pradesh police said. Sachin Keshari (22) hails from Jharkhand and fell from the third floor of hostel number 3 at around 8 pm on Thursday, Dumna police post-in-charge Vinod Patel told PTI.

"He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but succumbed to internal injuries on Friday. He was talking on the phone with his parents at the time of the incident. He was telling his parents about scoring lower than expected marks, a roommate has told police," Patel said. He said a forensic team had inspected the spot and prima facie it seems he lost balance and fell off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat.Me...

Court grants bail to all accused in Seemapuri violence case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhis Seemapuri area turned violent last month. Additional Session Judge released the accused, who were lodged in judicial custody, on a personal bond ...

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Pak passes landmark child protection bill

Pakistans Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020