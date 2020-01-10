Garment factory gutted in fire, no casualty

A garment factory in Bhiwandi town in the district was gutted in a major fire on Friday afternoon, an official said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out around 2 pm, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

"The garment factory, located at Khokha compound near Kalyan Naka in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, was completely destroyed in the fire," he said. After being alerted, three fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) were rushed to the spot, he said.

The blaze was brought under control after a couple of hours, Kadam said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

